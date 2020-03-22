Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062,682 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 2.36% of Tech Data worth $120,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Tech Data by 3.6% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tech Data by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECD stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $151.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.91.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

