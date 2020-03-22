TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,635 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of TEGNA worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGNA. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

