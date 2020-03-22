Telcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,758.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $7,758.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.04298616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038558 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

