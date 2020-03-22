Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.92% of Teledyne Technologies worth $116,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,214.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 43,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43,261 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

NYSE:TDY opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.