Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,168 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Teledyne Technologies worth $24,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. 361 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

