Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Teleflex worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Teleflex by 17.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.64.

TFX opened at $243.84 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $227.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.