Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

