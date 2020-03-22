Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Stake Trimmed by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,175 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up 0.3% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 8,259,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,441. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

