Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,890 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,673,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Insiders acquired 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THC stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

