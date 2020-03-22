Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.99 Million

Analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce sales of $887.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $874.30 million and the highest is $895.00 million. Terex posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $14.23 on Friday. Terex has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,462,571.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty acquired 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. In the last three months, insiders have bought 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,128 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after buying an additional 874,186 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after buying an additional 808,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $21,811,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $13,779,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

