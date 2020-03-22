Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0343 on Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $786,112.38 and approximately $150.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,940.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.56 or 0.03527941 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00719407 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

