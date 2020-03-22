Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00016540 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Kryptono, Poloniex and Kraken. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $48.80 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.02628551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00192324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00100535 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Bitfinex, Poloniex, UEX, Gate.io, QBTC, BitMart, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, Iquant, Kryptono, OOOBTC, Bit-Z, ABCC, Coinut, HitBTC, MBAex, IDCM, DragonEX, FCoin, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Exmo, Kucoin, Kraken, ChaoEX, Bibox, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, BigONE, Bittrex, LBank, BtcTurk, Instant Bitex, BitForex, CoinBene, TDAX, EXX, IDAX, Liqui, Trade By Trade, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, C2CX and B2BX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

