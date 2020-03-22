Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) vs. United Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:UTHR) Financial Contrast

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Therapeutics and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics $1.45 billion 2.52 -$104.50 million ($2.39) -34.79 Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Therapeutics and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics 1 2 7 0 2.60 Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $127.20, indicating a potential upside of 52.99%. Given United Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Therapeutics is more favorable than Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares United Therapeutics and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics -7.21% -4.03% -2.69% Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of United Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of United Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals beats United Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma. It also engages in developing esuberaprost, RemoPro, Treprostinil Technosphere, Trevyent, ralinepag, and Aurora-GT to treat PAH; and the research and development of various organ transplantation-related technologies, including regenerative medicine, xenotransplantation, biomechanical lungs, and ex-vivo lung perfusion, as well as the development of medicine for other diseases. United Therapeutics Corporation has licensing and collaboration agreements with Medtronic, Inc. to develop and commercialize the implantable system for Remodulin in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan; DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder, and Dreamboat and Cricket devices; Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; and Samumed LLC to develop SM04646, a phase I development-stage Wnt pathway inhibitor for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. United Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells. SHAPE is its proprietary histone deacetylase inhibitor for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation has research collaboration with Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research to examine SMAC-mimetics, including birinapant in the treatment of infectious disease. The company was formerly known as Gentara Corporation and changed its name to TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation in January 2006. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

