TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) is RA Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics comprises about 3.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 9.92% of TG Therapeutics worth $109,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,762.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 238,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 731,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82,549 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 169,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

TGTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 2,518,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

