Thar Token (THAR) Price Hits $0.0352

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Thar Token token can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Thar Token has a market cap of $27,056.46 and approximately $10.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thar Token has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005612 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000124 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,497 tokens. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

