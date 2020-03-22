Thar Token (THAR) Price Tops $0.0359 on Major Exchanges

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $27,619.60 and $12.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,497 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

