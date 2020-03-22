The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Stock Position Lowered by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,466 shares during the period. The Providence Service comprises approximately 13.7% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned about 6.74% of The Providence Service worth $51,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Providence Service by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRSC. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

The Providence Service stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.371 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

