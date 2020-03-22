The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,337 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of The Western Union worth $21,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of WU opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.