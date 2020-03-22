THEKEY (TKY) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1,779.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000093 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000031 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,966,820,855 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

