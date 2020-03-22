Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005885 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel's official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel's official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

