THETA (THETA) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $57.09 million and $3.08 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, OKEx and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.88 or 0.04337239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00068522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013115 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003816 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, DDEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Hotbit, Binance, Fatbtc, Upbit and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

