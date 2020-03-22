Thingschain Market Cap Reaches $13,428.49 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $13,428.49 and approximately $6,370.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00033130 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00093773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,975.55 or 0.99897487 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00078105 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000897 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

