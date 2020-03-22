Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Thomson Reuters worth $123,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $4,073,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,428 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $8,156,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.79.

NYSE:TRI opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

