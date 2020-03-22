Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $28,847.87 and $35,184.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00609720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008824 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

