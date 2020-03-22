ThoreCoin Price Reaches $1,150.57 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $99.74 million and $152,609.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $1,150.57 or 0.19426693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.02726210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00192160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

