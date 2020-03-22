ThoreNext (THX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $98,324.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00066233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a market cap of $84.94 million and approximately $98,324.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.02726210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00192160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.