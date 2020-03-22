Thrive Token (THRT) Reaches Market Cap of $215,765.43

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 83.5% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $215,765.43 and $13.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.12 or 0.04339477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00068862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038298 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

