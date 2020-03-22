Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 10,177 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 659.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,700. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $163.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

