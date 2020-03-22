Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

MNTA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 3,312,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $369,438.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,410.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

