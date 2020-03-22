Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 4,830 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 71,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,481,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,546. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.85 and a 1 year high of $117.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

