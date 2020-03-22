Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 8,222 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. 2,542,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

