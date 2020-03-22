Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 26,334 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.76. 2,092,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. CIBC began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

