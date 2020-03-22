Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,224,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.