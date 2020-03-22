Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,826 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Transocean were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Transocean by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,195 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 644,038 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 169.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 410,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 258,506 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Transocean by 26.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 82,981 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 19.6% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,014,105 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 166,405 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,007,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,222,152. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $692.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

