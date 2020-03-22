Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,457 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. 7,868,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,903. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $15.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 210.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.