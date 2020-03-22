Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 350.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 441,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after purchasing an additional 359,581 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 199,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

ILPT stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 751,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.