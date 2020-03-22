Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.88 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

NYSE KMI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. 40,079,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,401,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

