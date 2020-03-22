Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of St. Joe worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of JOE stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 812,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.94. St. Joe Co has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 21.12%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.