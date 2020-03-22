Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,227,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Autodesk stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.02. 4,515,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,672. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

