Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,717. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

