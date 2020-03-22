Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.