Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 10,145 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 343,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.