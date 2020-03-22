Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 10,240 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,536,000 after buying an additional 140,417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 745,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

