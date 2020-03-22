Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 164.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,849,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,684. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $75.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

