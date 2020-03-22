Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,018 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 4,149,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

