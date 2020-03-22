Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 93,754 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,754 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 731,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after buying an additional 120,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 52,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 755,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. BidaskClub cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

