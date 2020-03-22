Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,574 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,167,000 after buying an additional 266,867 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,791,000 after buying an additional 207,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,685,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,494,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,706,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE WRE traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.