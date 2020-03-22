Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0063

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 49% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $18.23 million and $2.45 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.04391373 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013006 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

