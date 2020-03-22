ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.45 ($14.47).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TKA stock opened at €3.81 ($4.43) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.60 and a 200-day moving average of €11.40.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

