Tierion Reaches Market Cap of $13.12 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Tierion has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $254,797.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.02710937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00192203 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.